Police chief announces run for Port of Kennewick District 1 Commissioner

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick Police Department Chief Ken Hohenberg announced Thursday morning that he will be running for Port of Kennewick District 1 Commissioner this year.

Chief Hohenberg announced his retirement from the Kennewick Police Department back in February.

“Ken considered various ways he could continue serving his community. He ultimately decided to run for Port of Kennewick District 1 Commissioner,” the Committee to Elect Ken Hohenberg wrote in a statement to the press.

“The Port’s mission, to provide and support sound economic growth opportunities to foster new business, industry and jobs, aligns perfectly with my own personal views.” said Hohenberg, “The Port of Kennewick is an important and vital part of the Tri-Cities. It is my hope that I can continue to serve the citizens of our community in that role, and help contribute to the Port’s growth and expansion.”

The committee formed to help get him elected reports that Hohenberg’s primary focuses would be “better stewardship of taxpayer dollars, better utilization of Port resources and enhanced relations between the Port and community partners.”

Chief Hohenberg has been an officer with KPD for over 40 years and is the city’s longest-serving employee, according to his election committee. He was selected as chief in 2003.

The primary election falls on August 3, 2021, followed by the November 2, 2021 general election.

