Kennewick PD continue search for alleged kidnappers

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Kristin Link (L) and Sergio Delgado (R) are wanted by Kennewick Police for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a 36-year-old woman on December 1, 2020 (Photos Courtesy of Kennewick PD).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are looking for two additional suspects in a kidnapping incident that occurred earlier in the month.

On December 1, 2020, Kennewick PD responded to what was reported as kidnapping and assault. When authorities arrived, they made contact with the victim — A 36-year-old woman who had visited a suspected drug location at 119 N Volland St. in Kennewick.

It was reported that the victim went to that location to purchase narcotics, but things turned sour when she went inside. It was alleged that she was assaulted and held against her will as she was robbed. When she was released, the victim was treated by a local hospital for minor injuries.

However, the Criminal Investigations Division identified two possible suspects: Sergio Delgado and Kristin Link.

The story developed this morning when authorities arrived at 332 N. Fillmore St., where Delgado and Link were believed to be. After receiving search warrants, local authorities activated the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT, who entered the premises.

Inside, the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT found a 34-year-old named Cameron Smith, who was already wanted for an unrelated Delivery of a Controlled Substance charge. Smith was arrested without incident and was subsequently checked into the Benton Co. Jail.

However, Kennewick PD is still looking for Delgado and Link. If you have information regarding this case, contact the authorities at 509-628-033 and reference Case No. 20-47537.

All information was provided by Lt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department.

