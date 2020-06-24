Kennewick PD issues statement in response to statewide face covering requirement

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has issued a statement in response to an announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday stating that masks will be mandatory in public statewide starting this Friday.

The statement says the statewide face covering order issued by state Secretary of Health John Wiesman is a public health and safety measure, not a “mandate for law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest violators.”

Police said their primary focus will continue to be educating the public on safety procedures in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that they’re working with the City Attorney’s Office and Benton County Prosecutor’s Office for further direction on the order.

They are encouraging the public to comply with the order as well as all other health-based directives from state and local health officials.

