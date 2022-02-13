Kennewick PD K9 catches burglary suspect on Saturday

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) say their K9 Ivan helped catch a burglary suspect on Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, February 12th, KPD was dispatched to the 400-block of East Bruneau Avenue for a business alarm.

While in route to the scene, KPD was advised a live video showed a man in the fenced area of the business. The suspect appeared to be looking through the property.

The man attempted to flee the area, but when he saw officers in the area he stayed inside the fenced compound, according to KPD.

After several attempts to tell the suspect to exit the fenced area, KPD called in K9 Ivan to assist with the arrest.

Ivan reportedly safely checked the area and found the suspect. According to KPD, K9 Ivan held the suspect until officers were able to arrest him.

The suspect was treated by Kennewick Firefighters who were on scene, and then transported to a local area hospital. After the man was medically cleared, he was transported to Benton County Jail where he was booked for burglary, resisting arrest, and outstanding warrants.

