Kennewick PD K9 Ivan catches two suspects Saturday

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department’s (KPD) trusty K9 Ivan helped catch two suspects on Saturday morning.

Just after midnight on February 26th, KPD officers were dispatched to the 4300-block of South Date Street for an order violation.

On scene, officers located a 33-year-old Benton City man, who already had felony violations issued under Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Officers from KPD and BCSO on scene determined that the suspect had entered a home with a bb-gun and assaulted the victim. The suspect also used force to steal a wallet from a second resident in the home.

The suspect had fled the home prior to officers arriving on scene. K9 Ivan was called in for assistance. Ivan quickly located the the suspect hiding a field.

The suspect was then booked into Benton County Jail for Burglary in the 1st degree, Robbery in the 2nd degree, and 2 counts of felony order violation.

Shortly after, KPD was dispatched to a business alarm on the 6800-block of West Canal Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed a man inside the business.

According to KPD, several attempts were made to ask the suspect to leave the business, but the suspect refused. K9 Ivan was called in for back up again.

K9 Ivan then helped officers detain the suspect, a 27-year-old man from Kennewick. The suspect was booked into Benton County Jail for Burglary in the 2nd degree.

