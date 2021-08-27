Kennewick PD names Ryan Kaufman in deadly rampage; 2 victims identified

by Matt Van Slyke



Homes on fire on the Zlatich family property in Finley in the early morning of Wednesday, August 25. (Dan O'Neill)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department on Friday named Ryan Kaufman as the man believed to have set fires during a deadly crime spree across the Tri-Cities on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Jason Kiel said 43-year-old Ryan Kaufman broke into and set fire to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 112 building at 114 N Edison St. in Kennewick. Police also linked him to the arson at the IBEW training facility in Richland.

Police also said two people were killed Wednesday morning at a home on the 4300 block of S. Gum St. Lt. Kiel said the victims were 75-year-old Daniel Kaufman and 68-year-old Vickie Kaufman. Sources tell KAPP-KVEW they were Ryan Kaufman’s parents.

“During the investigation, it was determined that someone had intentionally set fire to the interior of the residence,” said Kiel. “Daniel and Vickie likely died of apparent gun shot wounds. Next of kin have been notified.”

Kiel made the announcements a day after the Kennewick Police Department and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab processed the crime scene at the S. Gum St. address.

“This is an ongoing homicide investigation being conducted by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding the incident, please call the Kennewick Police Department. KPD Detectives are also asking for residents in the area of the 4300 block of S. Gum St. to check any home video surveillance for vehicles or persons coming or going from the area between 3:30 to 4:45 am on August 25, 2021. If any video footage is located, please call the Kennewick Police Department.”

The homicides and arsons were parts of a crime spree that began early Wednesday morning. Although Kennewick police in their update on Friday did not name Ryan Kaufman as a suspect in the shooting deaths of the older Kaufmans, the Special Investigations Unit believes the same person responsible for their deaths also burned his own home and the neighboring Zlatich family home in Finley, killed Bob Zlatich and shot and wounded his son Robert Zlatich — who is in critical condition at a hospital in Spokane — and set fires along SR 397 and at the IBEW buildings. Investigators believe the gunman then drove his truck, which was also on fire, into West Richland before stopping outside a car wash and shooting at officers, who shot back and killed him, ending his rampage.

