Kennewick PD: One dead after vehicle collision Friday afternoon

KENNEWICK, Wash. — One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Kennewick on Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD).

According to a KPD release, two drivers got into an accident at the intersection of W. 10th Ave and S. Sharron St. at about 1 p.m.

“No other people were in the vehicles and the lone dog involved was uninjured in the crash,” the release said.

One driver had minor injuries from wearing their seatbelt and the airbag deployment but the other was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

“This driver was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they later passed away from their injuries,” the release said.

Officials said that neither drugs, nor alcohol were a factor in this crash.

RELATED:

Two taken to hospital in DUI-related collision in Kennewick early Saturday morning

Three cars involved in crash on Edison street

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.