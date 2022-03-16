Kennewick PD: One sent to hospital in gang-related shooting, suspect at large

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers are searching for the suspect in what they believe was involved in a gang-related shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Lieutenant Jason Kiel of the Kennewick Police Department told KAPP-KVEW two vehicles exchanged gunfire near W Canal Dr & N Cleveland St before one drove off toward the 1600 block of W 2nd Ave.

Police said they were able to locate one victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries who was then transported to a local hospital.

No further information regarding the identities of the suspect or victim has been made public at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing so officials are asking you to avoid the area. If you have any information, call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 immediately.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are publically revealed.

