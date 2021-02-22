UPDATE: Kennewick PD recovers stolen car, Doberman Pinschers

Update at 5:00 p.m. PST on Feb. 22, 2021: The Kennewick Police Department announced that the stolen vehicle was recovered with the two dogs inside. However, authorities did not offer any information regarding the thief.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, a vehicle with two Doberman Pinschers inside was stolen earlier today.

The post says that the vehicle, a Green 1997 GMC Suburban, was reported stolen out of the area around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021. According to the post, the vehicle has Washington license plates with the number AJH0376.

Authorities say that the vehicle was stolen near the 1300-block of W 4th Avenue in Kennewick.

Only a limited amount of information has been released to this point, so we don’t know much about the dogs besides the fact that they are Dobermanns. However, authorities have gathered some preliminary information regarding their suspect.

Kennewick Police Department officials say that the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie under a plaid jacket with dark tones — Particularly black or grey. He also wore a blue beanie at the time and was seen carrying a backpack.

According to the release, this vehicle should have some minor damage done on the driver’s side doors.

Anyone with more information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department immediately by calling 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333. If you do call, you’re asked to cite Case No. 21-06675.

This is a developing story. An update will be provided once more information is gathered regarding this specific case.

