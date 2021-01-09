Kennewick PD: Teenager shot during armed robbery, suspects at large

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An 18-year-old suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds on Friday in an armed robbery, per the Kennewick Police Department.

The 18-year-old victim made previous arrangements to sell undisclosed property to the suspect. That suspect has been identified to the local authorities, but his name hasn’t yet been released to the public.

Upon arrival, the victim noticed that a second man who he didn’t previously know accompanied the original suspect. They each entered the victim’s vehicle, where the two suspects allegedly revealed their firearms and threatened the victim, asking him to hand over his personal belongings.

As the victim refused, the known suspect exited the car and fired multiple shots through the window, officials said. They added that multiple shots made contact with the victim’s lower extremities.

Authorities say the two suspects took the victim’s property and promptly fled the scene. Police first made contact with the victim at a nearby hospital where he’s being treated for his injuries.

Officials have probable cause to arrest the known suspect for Robbery to the 1st Degree and Assault to the 1st Degree. KPD reached out to the suspect’s family in an attempt to convince him to turn himself over to the authorities.

The identity of the second suspect remains unknown, but the Kennewick Police Department’s investigation is ongoing. They request that anyone with information regarding the event reach out to 628-0333.

