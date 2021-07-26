Kennewick PetSmart holds pet adoption event

Tips for new pet parents and getting your home ready for your furry family.

by Amanda Mason

PetSmart in Kennewick hosted their first adoption event on Saturday since the pandemic began, animals from seven different shelters and rescues in Kennewick, the Tri-Cities and Adams County were looking for a ‘furever’ home. If you missed the event, there are still ways for you to find the ‘purrfect’ pet.

There are hundreds of animals up for adoption in Kennewick, all breeds, ages, shapes, and sizes, but how do you know what dog or cat is right for you? Most shelters and rescues help match the animal’s personality and needs with each person’s lifestyle. Animal advocates want to make both you and your pet happy, since it could be a 10 to even 20-year commitment.

Once you have found the right pet for you and your family, there are a few things you can do to get your home prepared before you bring your new furry family home. American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said, that you should do a sweep of your home and make sure that all garbage cans are sealed, all dangerous decorations stored, and make sure all toxic foods and cleaning supplies are out of reach.

Put a cozy bed for your pet in every room.

If you have a cat, try putting double-sided sticky tape or upside-down carpet runners on furniture to discourage her from scratching.

Avoid vertical blinds, pooling drapery, ornate tassels, and long cords that can become strangulation hazards.

If you have cats, be sure to install high-quality metal screens on all windows.

It may be a good idea to roll up and store decorative rugs until your new dog is fully house-trained.

Provide your new cat with a variety of scratching posts and perches.

Use dog crates and gates to confine your new dog when home alone until his house manners earn him unsupervised freedom.

Provide plenty of “legal” things for your dog to chew. If he has attractive toys and bones of his own, he’ll be much less likely to gnaw on your things!

Check to make sure that plants in and around your home are not poisonous to pets.

For additional tips for caring for your cat or dog, you can visit the ASPCA website for helpful resources.

