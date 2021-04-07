Kennewick pizzeria asks for support with owner’s cancer treatment

KENNEWICK, Wash — Employees at a local pizzeria are reaching out to the community for support after the owner was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Rocco’s Pizza co-owner Rob Curet was on a ski trip over a month ago when he broke a bone in his back. But then doctors found a cancer that had metastasized and spread throughout his body.

Bethany Pierson, the co-owner at the Rocco’s in Kennewick, said she was “devastated” when she heard the news.

“He’s laidback, caring, and authentic,” Pierson said. “He would drop anything and everything to help someone.”

Pierson said the cancer treatment Rob is currently undergoing is expensive and not covered by insurance.

So she and members of his family set up a GoFundMe that’s already raised almost $50,000 dollars in just a matter of days.

“I think Rob is so well-known as such a genuine individual that it’s the reason we all wanted to come together to support him,” Pierson said.

Rocco’s in Kennewick is also accepting donations in-person, as well as giving 100% of the proceeds from sold merchandise to the treatment bills.

“The Tri-Cities is a different place than most because we take care and support our own,” Pierson said. “We care about our community and the members.”

