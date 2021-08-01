Kennewick Police are actively investigating a death at local hotel early Sunday Morning

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to a CPR in progress call early this morning. Paramedics arrived on scene, but the victim was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The call came in around 2:20 AM on Sunday morning. Kennewick Fire Department had requested assistance from KPD to the CPR call at 7901 West Quinault Avenue in Kennewick, also known as Quality Inn.

Paramedics and officers attempted to perform CPR and life saving measures on the man, but the victim was pronounced deceased shortly after.

At this time, the victims name and age are not being released. KPD is working to notify the man’s next of kin.

Officers and detectives are actively investigating this incident. If you know anything about this case, KPD asks to report to the non-emergency number (509) 628-0333. The case number is 21-30981.

You can also provide anonymous tips here.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

