Kennewick Police are investigating reports of gunshots on North Volland St.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 400 Block of North Volland St. on April 6, 2022, around 10:23 p.m., according to a KPD press release.
KPD said when officers arrived in the area, a witness described two vehicles chasing each other while one of the passengers shot at the other vehicle.
The KPD press release stated that officers found “several spent casings” at the scene and have reported no injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, KPD said to contact them at (509)628-0333 and reference the case numbers #22-14389. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.KPDtips.com.
