Kennewick Police are looking for a man they say stole a bike from a business
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are looking for a man who police say left a business on the 4700 block of West Clearwater Ave. without paying for a bicycle.
KPD posted a picture of the stolen bike on their Facebook. Police said the bike is a Maroon Riftzone 1 with grey, silver, and black colors.
Kennewick Police ask if you know anything about this case; contact their non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333 or go to www.KPDtips.com and use case reference #22-10015.
