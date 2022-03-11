Kennewick Police are looking for a man they say stole a bike from a business

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are looking for a man who police say left a business on the 4700 block of West Clearwater Ave. without paying for a bicycle.

275668267 329954622502638 7005786684931284875 NKPD posted a picture of the stolen bike on their Facebook. Police said the bike is a Maroon Riftzone 1 with grey, silver, and black colors. 

Kennewick Police ask if you know anything about this case; contact their non-emergency dispatch number at (509) 628-0333 or go to www.KPDtips.com and use case reference #22-10015.

 

