Kennewick police arrest 19-year-old suspected of DUI, hit-and-run

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers were forced to deploy less than lethal force to subdue and arrest a 19-year-old male accused of committing a hit-and-run while under the influence.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the 1600-block of W 7th Ave on Monday morning after someone reported a hit-and-run collision with a parked car.

Kennewick Police say that the driver fled the scene of the incident and resisted arrest. The arresting officer used an electroshock weapon to subdue the suspect, who was identified as Armando James Farrell.

KPD officers arrested Farrell on suspicion of committing a hit-and-run, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, operating without a valid driver’s license, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if additional information is released by local authorities.

