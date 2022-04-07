Kennewick Police arrest a man in connection to the deadly hit-and-run on West Clearwater Ave.

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. –On February 6, 2022, around 9:35 p.m., Kennewick Police (KPD) were called to the 5000 Block of West Clearwater Ave. for reports of a woman lying in the road, according to a KPD press release.

KPD reported that 38-year-old Nyellie Perez was hit by a car while crossing the street and died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

“The driver and occupants of the suspect vehicle, upon striking the female, pulled to the side of the road and fled on foot,” said KPD.

Through the investigation led by KPD detectives and the Traffic Unit, officers developed “probable cause” for an arrest, said KPD.

KPD arrested 27-year-old Aaron James Hill with the help of the US Marshals Task Force, on April 4th, according to the KPD press release. KPD said Hill was arrested without incident and was booked into the Benton County Jail.

