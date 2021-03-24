Kennewick Police arrest domestic abuse suspect armed with a hammer and knife

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) sprung into action to stop a suspect who allegedly violently threatened his significant other and attempted to evade arrest. Please be warned that the details of this incident are not suitable for all readers and may be traumatic for survivors of domestic violence.

Around 12:12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, Kennewick police officers were dispatched to the 100-block of S Conway Pl. The first call that dispatch received was not a typical 911 call. Dispatch allegedly heard the female victim crying over the phone as a male voice was heard uttering profanities in the background.

Shortly after, an additional call was placed, claiming that the suspect, 32-year-old Seth Pearce, was attempting to break down his significant other’s door.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the apartment in question. They promptly evacuated the victim and her small children. It was alleged that Pearce threatened to kill the victim while breaking down her door. Armed with a hammer and a large hunting knife, Pearce reportedly escaped through the back window of the apartment while police backup was called to the scene.

Officers made contact with the suspect and attempted to deescalate the situation. He failed to comply with police officers and continued down to W 4th Ave, where he proceeded to cross the highway on foot.

In a last-ditch effort to get the police to leave him be, Pearce allegedly put the hunting knife to his throat and threatened to take his own life. Kennewick police responded by deploying what they described as “less lethal munitions,” leading Pearce to disarm himself and enter police custody. After an initial evaluation by representatives of the Kennewick Fire Department, local authorities took the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he passed a medical evaluation.

Pearce was booked into the Benton County Jail for Felony Threats, Malicious Mischief, Obstructing Public Servant and Resisting Arrest. A KPD officer said the following in his media release this afternoon:

“We are grateful that the victim along with her children will be safe today and that this incident was able to be resolved without any further use of force. We have worked with our partners at Lourdes Crisis and the Mobile Outreach Program who will be following up in the Jail to offer mental health services.”

Local authorities ask that anyone with further information or video of this incident submit it to the Kennewick Police Department so that it can be included in their investigation. If you have a video to submit, cite Case No. 21-10830 when speaking with the KPD.

