KPD arrests domestic violence suspect hiding under a mattress

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Early on Thursday morning, officers from the Kennewick Police Officer arrested a man accused of domestic violence who took an unconventional approach to obstructing a law enforcement officer.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called near the 700 block of S Garfield St on Wednesday, March 7. They were responding to a potential assault that occurred in a vehicle nearby. Officers were given a description of a 25-year-old male who was in the backyard of the residence.

Officers called for the suspect, who was identified as Maclovio Madrigal-Morfin, to exit the backyard calmly. There was no response, prompting the police officers to enter the backyard and search the area.

Kennewick police entered a shed in the backyard to find Madrigal-Morfin hiding under a mattress inside. Once officers made their way inside the shed, he reportedly complied with their commands as officers began their investigation.

It was determined that officers had probable cause to arrest him for domestic violence. Maclovio was then booked into the Benton County Jail for domestic violence assault to the fourth degree and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Local authorities provided further context on RCW 9A.76.020, which pertains to “Obstructing a law enforcement officer.”

(1) A person is guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer if the person willfully hinders, delays, or obstructs any law enforcement officer in the discharge of his or her official powers or duties. (2) “Law enforcement officer” means any general authority, limited authority, or specially commissioned Washington peace officer or federal peace officer as those terms are defined in RCW 10.93.020, and other public officers who are responsible for enforcement of fire, building, zoning, and life and safety codes. (3) Obstructing a law enforcement officer is a gross misdemeanor.

If you or a loved one have been a victim of domestic violence, you can call the Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties – DVSBF at (509) 582-9841.

