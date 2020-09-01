Kennewick police arrest man accused of raping elementary school-age girl

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing an elementary school-age girl multiple times between 2014 and 2016.

Lt. Aaron Clem said police launched an investigation into 34-year-old Manuel Macias-Gonzalez after someone reported the alleged abuse to a school resource officer at a local middle school in February of this year.

Macias-Gonzalez lived in Kennewick at the time the crimes occurred, but has since moved to Richland. He was known to the victim, but they were not relatives, said Clem.

The suspect was booked at the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold for first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Lt. Clem said this case demonstrates the importance of the police department’s relationship with the Kennewick School District and school resource officers’ role of building trust with students.