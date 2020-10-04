Kennewick Police arrest man after he set up a tent in someone’s garage

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested Derek Grieb, 36, Sunday morning after receiving several calls about a shoeless, shirtless man entering people’s yards and knocking on doors.

Officers located Grieb around 6:00 a.m. near S. Anderson St. and W. 3rd Pl. setting up a tent in someone’s garage.

Police say Grieb ran when officers attempted to contact him.

Grieb was apprehended after hiding in a backyard.

Police say drugs appeared to be a factor in this incident.

Grieb was booked into the Benton County Jail for several counts of trespassing, theft, resisting arrest, and one count of residential burglary.

