Kennewick Police arrest man suspected of stealing property from Benton PUD

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested Alexander Stevens, 29, for allegedly stealing between $25,000 and $50,000 in property from the Benton PUD compound in June.

Police say multiple people entered the Benton PUD compound on June 19 around 10:00 p.m. and stole thousands of dollars worth of property.

Investigators determined that Stevens was one of the suspects in the crime.

On Thursday, Yakima Police Detectives assisted Kennewick Police by locating Stevens and arresting him in Yakima.

Stevens was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Kennewick Police say there is another suspect in this crime. If you have any information you’re urged to call police.

