Kennewick police arrest man who allegedly masturbated in front of teen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a man who allegedly masturbated in front of a teenager after asking her for directions.

On Monday morning, police say 39-year-old Royed Maijohn drove up to the teen in the 8500 block of W. Gage Blvd. and asked for help with directions.

He handed the teen his phone and while she was trying to help him, she eventually looked up from the phone and allegedly saw Maijohn masturbating.

The teen dropped the phone and ran, taking a photo of the suspect’s car before calling 911.

Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle parked in the area and identified Maijohn as the suspect based on the description provided by the teen.

Police shared photos of the suspect’s vehicle on social media. They believe there could be more victims.

If you or anyone you know has been approached by the vehicle or exposed to this type of behavior, contact police at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak with KPD.

