Kennewick police arrest suspect in Columbia Center Mall drive-by shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A central hub of the Tri-Cities, Columbia Center Mall is generally a getaway for people from the region to do their shopping, grab a bite to eat and enjoy themselves. When an unknown suspect shot at another car in the mall’s parking lot last month, local law enforcement felt the gravity of the situation.

Today, Kennewick police announced the arrest of a suspect in the drive-by shooting that occurred on Friday, March 5, 2021 around 10:13 a.m.

The Kennewick Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division worked diligently to find a suspect. After a month of searching, their hard work paid off as they arrested 33-year-old Andrew A. Martinez, who they believe to be the suspect in the shooting that occured last month.

In a joint venture from the U.S. Marshals Taskforce, Kennewick Police Patrol, K-9 and Detective Divisions, Martinez was located and promptly arrested on Monday, April 5. Authorities found the suspect at the 3000-block of W. Kennewick Avenue.

Martinez was booked into the Benton County Jail on a felony warrant for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The original altercation was reportedly between two vehicles — One of which was allegedly an identifiable orange Cadillac. An eyewitness noted that they saw the suspect open fire at a person in an opposite vehicle in the parking lot area. Luckily, no injuries were reported on the day of the crime and no information regarding the victim’s identity was released.

On the day of the crime, Kennewick police officers recovered multiple shell casing that can be linked back to the firearm. Whether this was a player in their investigation has not been revealed.

