Kennewick Police arrest the father of a 14-day old baby with a skull fracture

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating how a 14-day old infant ended up in the hospital.

According to a KPD press release, Wednesday around 1:11 p.m., police were called to the Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Room. The report said that medical staff was treating a 14-day old baby for a skull fracture and bruising and swelling to the left side of his face.

Police said his parents, the 20-year-old father, and the 19-year-old mother brought the baby in and told police they did not know how he was injured.

Kennewick Detectives said they spoke with the parents individually, and the investigation led to a search warrant at the residence. Police said the father was arrested for the alleged Assault of a Child 2nd Degree DV (Domestic Violence).

The baby is in stable condition after being airlifted to another hospital, according to police. The press release said this is an active investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or leave an anonymous tip at www.KPDTips.com.

