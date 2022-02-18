Kennewick Police arrest two wanted men during a high-risk stop

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police conducted a high-risk stop resulting in the arrest of two wanted men, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

KPD posted Thursday at 11:32 p.m. on Facebook that officers were initially dispatched to a reckless traffic complaint on Southbound 395 at 27th Ave.

KPD said the vehicle license plate given was connected to a wanted person, and when officers arrived, they found the car parked on the 2900 block of S. Quillan Street.

KPD confirmed the man driving the truck was a 25-year-old who was wanted on a felony burglary warrant and two theft warrants, according to the post.

Police also posted that they arrested the truck’s passenger, a fugitive from justice, identified as a 33-year-old man from California who was wanted on a felony warrant out of California for robbery, according to KPD.

KPD said both men were booked into the Benton County Jail. If you have any additional information, you can reference case number #22-06836.

