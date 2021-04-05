Kennewick police arrest wanted felon, leaving dog in Animal Control custody

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers made contact with a suspect they were familiar with on Monday, leading to the arrest of a woman wanted on numerous felony and misdemeanor warrants. Though the woman is now in police custody, her dog has to face the consequences of her actions.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick police department, local authorities located the suspect at a storage unit in the vicinity of N Fruitland St and W Columbia Dr. The arresting officer was already familiar with the women because of previous run-ins and was aware of outstanding warrants out against her. Even so, the officer double-checked and confirmed that the woman had warrants out for her arrest.

The suspect, Nicole Walsh, was told she would be placed under arrest and resisted the officers’ commands. Officers say that a “minor scuffle” ensued and Walsh was promptly handcuffed and placed under police custody.

Walsh was booked into the Benton County Jail for her outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

During the arrest, Walsh had a small three-year-old dog with her. Following the arrest, local authorities were unable to get in touch with any of Walsh’s family members to take care of the dog while she remained in jail.

Kennewick police called a local animal control representative to take control of the situation. The dog is currently in Animal Control custody. According to the Facebook post, a KPD officer and the Animal Control officer made contact with Walsh at the jail to discuss a plan to retrieve the dog once she was let out of jail.

At this juncture, no further information has been released about how long Walsh is expected to be in jail or how long it will be before the dog can be taken from Animal Control custody.

