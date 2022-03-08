Kennewick Police arrested a man in a stolen vehicle with nine outstanding warrants
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police said around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8th, they found a stolen vehicle in a parking lot near the 1900 block of N. Steptoe Street.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said the car was occupied and reported stolen out of Pasco in February.
“A high-risk stop” resulted in the arrest of the 28-year-old driver from Kennewick for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
KPD said the man arrested had nine warrants for his arrest, and he was booked into the Benton County Jail.
