Kennewick Police arrested a wanted man after finding him in a stolen car

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police said around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, they located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the 7400 Block of West Canal Drive, with some inside.

According to a Facebook post by KPD, officers developed probable cause to arrest a 30-year-old Pasco man inside the car, who was also wanted for felony burglary.

Police have not released the man’s name, but KPD said he was booked into the Benton County Jail for the Burglary 2nd Degree warrant and Possession of Stolen Vehicle.

KPD said the stolen vehicle was also returned to the owner.

Have information? You can report a tip anonymously at KPDtips.com.

