Kennewick Police ask for help in search for missing girl

Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help in searching for 11-year-old Jordan Anaya after she walked away from her home Saturday night.

Police say Anaya left her home on the 8200 block of West Entiat Pl. around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Kennewick Police posted a picture of what Anaya was wearing when she left her home on Facebook.

If you have any information please contact Benton County Dispatch at 509-628-0333.

