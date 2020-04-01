Kennewick police bust man with keys stolen from car dealership

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of breaking a window at a car dealership over the weekend and stealing tools and car keys.

Police said Alejandro Cervantes broke into the Leskovar car dealership at the corner of West Clearwater Avenue and North Ely Street. Officers were notified on Monday morning, but it’s unknown what day the actual burglary occurred.

Then on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., an officer pulled over Cervantes in a vehicle for driving with a suspended license and failure to obey. When officers searched the suspect, they found several car keys that were later determined to be stolen from the dealership.

Cervantes was booked at the Benton County Jail for second-degree possession of stolen property. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact KPD at 509-628-0333 about case 20-12358.

