Kennewick Police caution drivers after inclement weather

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department cautioned drivers Thursday as snow fell throughout the Tri-Cities and created wet roads.

Lieutenant Aaron Clem told KAPP-KVEW that drivers need to be aware of the changing road conditions to limit the risk of injury.

“What we hope to do is to get people to make that adjustment early so we can reduce those collisions,” said Lt. Clem.

Police say most accidents during inclement weather occur at intersections when cars are traveling too fast and cannot stop.

Lieutenant Clem says when it’s snowing, drivers should always have their headlights on, their windshield wipers on, and to be able to see out of every window.

