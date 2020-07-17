Kennewick police chief celebrates 42 years of serving his community

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

Courtesy: Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg celebrated 42 years of serving the Tri-Cities community on Friday.

Over his many years with KPD, Hohenberg has been a patrol officer, traffic officer, motorcycle officer, Kennewick’s first DARE officer, patrol sergeant and the department’s first internal affairs lieutenant. He commanded both patrol and detective units as a captain, then became assistant police chief in 2001 and chief of police in 2003.

In the 2012-13 academic year, Hohenberg was named Columbia Basin College’s “Outstanding Alumni of the Year.” He also received the Central Washington University “Outstanding Alumni Award, Eastside” from the Department of Law and Justice in 2008.

Hohenberg completed his bachelor’s degree in law and justice at CWU and did post -graduate work at the University of Virginia while attending the FBI National Academy-Quantico, Virginia.

In addition to being an FBI National Academy graduate, Hohenberg graduated from the Police Executive Research Forum’s “Senior Management Institute for Police” at Boston University and the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development school, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Hohenberg was selected as the 2005 “Kennewick Man of the Year” and was selected as the Tri-Citian of the Year in 2009. He was also recognized with the “Friend of the Port Award” in 2011 by the Port Of Kennewick for his support in the transformation of Clover Island and as a champion for the urban renewal of downtown Kennewick.

Hohenberg is an active member of the WASPC, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. He was appointed by the governor as a board member for the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority Board, currently serving as the board chair.

He was recognized as the 2010 National DEA/DARE Executive of the Year for his leadership in drug education and enforcement and continues to serve on the DARE Executive Law Enforcement Advisory Board. He was also recognized in 2012 by the Washington State Crime Prevention Association as the “Chief of the Year” for his efforts in crime prevention.

In 2013, Fight Crime: Invest In Kids (Washington) recognized Hohenberg as the 2013 Champion for Washington’s Children. Since 2012, Hohenberg has been an active HAPO Community Credit Union Board member.

In 2009, Hohenberg and friends started the KPD Foundation, followed by the Community Care Fund in 2015, which has help more than 400 individuals and families in crisis.

“But, most importantly, Chief Hohenberg leads over 100 commissioned and non-commissioned personnel, providing excellence in public service everyday,” the police department’s Facebook post said.

42 YEARS!!Today Chief Hohenberg becomes a 42 year veteran with the Kennewick Police Department. During his career he… Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Friday, July 17, 2020

Comments

comments