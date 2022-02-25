Kennewick Police Chief Kenneth Hohenberg retires, reflects on 44-year career

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Former Kennewick Police Department Chief Kenneth Hohenberg has held a lot of titles during his 44-year career.

But his favorite?

“When people called me a cop,” he smiled.

At one point, Hohenberg had to step in as Interim Fire Chief for Kennewick.

However, at heart, he’s a police officer, who’s proud to serve and represent his community.

Hohenberg started in the 1970’s and has been chief for the past 18 years.

“Our core mission is to go out and do good in the community in spite of what we hear nationally at times,” Chief Hohenberg said.

After his final radio call, he told us what went through his mind.

“44 years just flashed by,” he said.

A packed room of family, friends and colleagues offered their praise to a chief who’s surely left his mark on not only Kennewick, but the region and state of Washington.

“Every day when you go to work you have the opportunity to make a difference in somebodies’ life and I get to see that time and time again with these folks,” the former chief said.

In honor of Hohenberg’s dedication and accomplishments during his tenure with KPD, the headquarters building now bears his name.

RELATED: New Kennewick police chief to be sworn in March 1st

“I’m truly honored, and I also feel very, very blessed to have had the opportunities that I’ve had to serve the citizens of Kennewick,” he said.

We asked Hohenberg if he had any advice for incoming first responders.

“Pursue your dreams.”

And then, he added if he could just be a bit younger.

“If I was 21, 22 years old like I was when I started here, and the date was 2022, even with all the police reform, I’d do it again, I’d do it again in a heartbeat,”

Hohenberg will still very much be a part of the community. He said although life may slow down a bit, he still wants to give back to the region. Hohenberg will serve as a commissioner for the Port of Kennewick.

Current Assistant Chief Chris Guerrero will be sworn into his new position as Chief on March 1st during a city council meeting.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.