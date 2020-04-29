Kennewick police: Cow ran through traffic while trying to ram cars
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police captured a cow that was on the loose Tuesday.
Police said they got a call about a cow in the road on Columbia Drive near South Gum Street.
“The cow was running through traffic and was trying to ram cars,” police said in a Facebook post.
With help from some citizens, the cow was corralled to a backyard and secured until the owner came and took possession of the animal.
“Never a dull moment!” police wrote