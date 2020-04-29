Kennewick police: Cow ran through traffic while trying to ram cars

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police captured a cow that was on the loose Tuesday.

Police said they got a call about a cow in the road on Columbia Drive near South Gum Street.

“The cow was running through traffic and was trying to ram cars,” police said in a Facebook post.

With help from some citizens, the cow was corralled to a backyard and secured until the owner came and took possession of the animal.

“Never a dull moment!” police wrote

