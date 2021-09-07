Kennewick police, firefighters investigate sudden fire at abandoned house

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers are investigating a fire at an abandoned two-story house on the 300-block of Auburn St on Tuesday afternoon.

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael told KAPP-KVEW that the fire was first reported shortly after 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7. Crews observed smoke stemming from this fire all the way back at their fire station.

Regional firefighters quickly got inside the Kennewick residence, which they believe to have been unoccupied, and observed a small fire. They quickly extinguished it and shifted their focus toward the clean-up efforts and investigation.

KPD officials are asking the community to steer clear of the area. Local authorities expect to remain at the scene of the fire for investigations and clean-up through Thursday afternoon.

They will use this time to assess the scene and search for the source of the fire. KPD Officers and Kennewick Fire Department crews have no ruled foul play out, but will not put any labels on the fire hastily without gathering as much information as possible first.

However, staff from the Cascade Natural Gas Corporation were also called to the scene to assist. Crews from Benton County Fire District No. 1 also responded to assist with firefighting efforts.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

