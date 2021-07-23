Kennewick Police help motorist, use Community Care Fund to pay for tow

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department assisted a motorist on Thursday by using their Community Care Fund to help pay for a tow to a nearby auto shop.

Police say a man was driving in the area of W 10th Ave. and S Garfield St. on Thursday with two flat tires.

According to a Facebook post, the driver was attempting to get to an auto shop to purchase used tires.

When officers contacted the driver, police say he was emotional and was hard to understand.

The driver told officers he had a limited income and was trying to get to a tire shop to purchase used tires, according to police.

Kennewick Police say the officer made the decision to use money from the Community Care Fund to pay for a tow, in order to prevent further damage to the wheels and tires of the driver.

The Kennewick Police Department’s Community Care Fund is a program that allows officers to have a more hands-on approach when it comes to helping the community.

