Kennewick Police hope to identify two shoplifting suspects

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is attempting to identify a male and a female suspected of stealing a speaker from a store Sunday night.

Police say a man and a woman reportedly stole a wireless Bose speaker around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the suspected thieves hid the speaker in the woman’s purse before walking out the front door.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

