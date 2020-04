Kennewick Police increasing patrols as car prowlers rise

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police officers are conducting extra patrols in the city as car prowlers rise.

During one of the patrols Thursday night, Kennewick police found a car in the 1100 block of W. 10th Ave with windows freshly broken out and multiple items stolen from inside.

If anyone has any information, please call non emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 and provide KPD Case 20-15780.

Comments

comments