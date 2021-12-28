Kennewick police investigate back-to-back robberies at Circle K and Human Bean

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police investigators are looking for the suspect(s) in a pair of robberies that took place early on Tuesday morning at two stores in Kennewick.

According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store on the 5300-block of W Canal Drive around 6:00 a.m. Someone called to report that the store had been robbed, but details on who committed this crime are limited.

Just as officers arrived to investigate the first robbery, authorities were called to the 4300-block of W. Clearwater Ave, where the Human Bean coffee stand was robbed.

Authorities were unable to make an arrest at either of these crime scenes despite a prompt response effort from the police and from Benton County Sheriff’s deputies.

However, their investigations are ongoing and KPD detectives are actively searching for clues that will lead to identifying their suspects.

Anyone who may have information to report about this double robbery is urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at (509) 628-0333. Don’t forget to cite Case Numbers 21-53703 & 21-537004.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

