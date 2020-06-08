Kennewick police investigate early-morning robbery

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police are investigating a robbery that happened early Monday morning.

According to Officer Wolosin, the robbery happened around 2:20 a.m. near the Baymont Hotel on West 27th.

A man and a woman were reportedly robbed at gunpoint and ‘multiple’ suspects took money and property before before running away from the scene.

A Kennewick police K-9 was brought in to try to track down the suspects. It’s unknown right now if they left in a vehicle.

Police tell KAPP-KVEW the crime was reported to them by a witness, not the victims.

Police believe the suspects and victims possibly knew each other. They don’t expect there is further threat to the public.

