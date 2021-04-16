BREAKING: Kennewick police investigate fatal shooting incident

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that left one person dead early on Friday morning. Local authorities believe they’ve identified all people involved and that it was an isolated incident.

According to Lt. Aaron Clem with the KPD, officers were dispatched to the scene of the incident around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning to assist a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they made contact with a 25-year-old woman who sustained a single gunshot wound.

Officers quickly deployed life-saving measures to assist the woman while awaiting backup from a Kennewick Fire Department medic. When the medic arrived, they continued the life-saving measures as they transported her to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Local authorities confirm that the victim was pronounced deceased later on.

Her information has not been released to the public at this time.

The Kennewick Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division spent the morning assessing the scene of the crime. There, officers made contact with another person who was allegedly with the victim at the time of the incident. This individual has cooperated with local law enforcement, according to Lt. Clem.

Officers ask that anyone with information about the incident reach out directly at 509-628-0333 and cite Case No. 21-14094.

This is a breaking news story. Once more information is released, KAPP-KVEW staff will follow up with an update.

REGIONAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla police plan ‘TAKE BACK’ event for disposal of drugs, unwanted goods

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.