Kennewick Police investigate residential drive-by shooting

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

Courtesy: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of N Tweedt St. in Kennewick.

Detective Cory McGee says witnesses told dispatch the suspects left the scene driving a red or maroon colored SUV.

At least one vehicle had been hit, but no other injuries or property damage has been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Upon further investigation, surveillance video showed the suspects vehicle leaving the area.

Later in the day, the Pasco Police Department located the suspected vehicle abandoned in Pasco. To help identify the suspect or suspects involved, the SUV was impounded and a search warrant has been requested.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, however residents that suffered any property damage during the shooting or anyone with information pertaining to the shooting are being asked to contact KPD.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.