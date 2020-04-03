Kennewick officers investigated 70 business burglaries this year, half occurred in March

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department have been busy with business burglaries as stores shut their doors due to COVID-19.

They’ve investigated 70 burglaries this year – triple the amount versus the last two years. Half of the burglaries happened in March. Officers want to remind business owners to protect their stores while they’re not there.

“Come by the business a little bit more frequently to check on it,” said Lt. Aaron Clem. “Maybe install some additional lighting if they can.”

Clem said some of the most recent businesses hit include Scott’s Cycle. Bikes were stolen during that burglary. The Kennewick National Youth baseball field was also burglarized. Clem said the thief broke a lock on a storage unit.

Police were able to arrest some who is possibly connected to the burglary at the Leskovar car dealership. Clem said Alejandro Cervantes was found with stolen car keys connected to the dealership burglary. He was pulled over during a traffic stop when the key were discovered earlier this week. Tools were allegedly also stolen.

Other businesses also burglarized have been construction lots and storage units. Because of this, officers are ramping up patrols in those areas.

Clem encourages additional measures to keep your business safe.

“Maybe some cameras. Maybe board up their entry points like their windows or their doors, if possible,” he explained. “Just anything to barricade those points of entry, particularly on the backs of the store or the side of the store where they’re not seen from people passing by.”

He added that if you’re out getting your essential items and you see something suspicious near a business, call police.

