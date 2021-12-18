Kennewick police investigating a gun shot complaint Saturday morning

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is investigating a weapons complaint after several reports of a gun shot in a Kennewick residential neighborhood.

The call came in around midnight on Saturday, December 18th. Officers responded to the area of West Kennewick Avenue and North Newport Avenue after reports of a gun shot in the area.

Witnesses report a man and woman were arguing in the street shortly before the gun shot. KPD says both suspects left in a car shortly before arriving on scene.

Officers collected evidence on scene, and say that both suspects do not appear to be harmed by the gun shot.

Both the man and woman involved in the incident have been identified, but KPD have not successfully contacted the two parties. The case is being transferred to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

KPD says this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

