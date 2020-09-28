Kennewick police investigating after report of shots fired

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that happened Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to N. Jean Street and W. John Day Avenue for a weapons complaint. The 911 caller said shots were fired from a silver car.

When officers arrived to the scene they found one shell casing from a firearm. Officers did not locate any property damage or locate anyone injured. Based on witness statements, officers believe the suspect or suspects may have fired the shots into the air.

KPD will be reviewing video surveillance in an attempt to identify whoever is responsible. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.