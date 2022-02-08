Kennewick Police are investigating an armed robbery at Pik-a-Pop

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police said they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at 1:08 a.m at Pik-a-Pop (526 W Columbia Drive).

According to a KPD press release, the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint, and the suspect left with an “undisclosed amount of money.” KPD said no injuries were reported.

KPD officers said their team arrived after the incident and used K-9 Ivan to track the suspect.

Police said they could not locate the robber at the scene and that suspect is still at large. According to the KPD press release, they are “not releasing images or video evidence of the suspect at this time as the investigation is ongoing and being transferred to our Criminal Investigation Division.”

If you have any information about this case, please call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333 and reference #22-05281. You can also leave anonymous tips at www.kpdtips.com.

