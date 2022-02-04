UPDATE at 3:30 p.m. on 2/4/22: Further details into a gruesome domestic violence altercation and subsequent arson were revealed by Kennewick Police on Friday afternoon. Please be advised that the details of this incident are disturbing and may be triggering for some readers.

Officer Oscar Quinones of the Kennewick Police Department says that investigators determined the male suspect was inside of a car with his female victim. He allegedly assaulted her while sitting in the car and poured gasoline inside of it while she was still inside.

The male suspect lit the car on fire—though both he and the woman escaped the vehicle before suffering any further injuries.

Kennewick police officers located the suspect at a nearby residence and booked him into the Benton County Jail for Attempted Assault (Domestic Violence) to the first degree, and Arson (Domestic Violence) to the first degree.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a vehicle fire near Canal and Arthur that was reported at 7:22 a.m. KPD confirmed with KAPP-KVEW they are investigating an arson and an assault related to the vehicle fire.

This story is still developing, we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.