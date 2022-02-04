Kennewick Police investigating an arson and an assault
KENNEWICK, Wash. —Kennewick Police are investigating a vehicle fire near Canal and Arthur that was reported at 7:22 a.m. KPD confirmed with KAPP-KVEW they are investigating an arson and an assault related to the vehicle fire.
This story is still developing, we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.
Investigators are at the scene of a possible arson vehicle fire in Kennewick. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/fBaT13j209
— Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 4, 2022
