Kennewick Police investigating an arson and an assault

KENNEWICK, Wash. —Kennewick Police are investigating a vehicle fire near Canal and Arthur that was reported at 7:22 a.m. KPD confirmed with KAPP-KVEW they are investigating an arson and an assault related to the vehicle fire.

This story is still developing, we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

