Kennewick Police investigating armed robbery at a gas station

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) says they are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station that happened early Saturday morning.

KPD was dispatched to the 800-block of West Columbia Drive to Conoco Total Stop for an armed robbery.

According to officials, a man entered the convenience store, showed a fire arm to the cashier and began to demand money.

The man then fled the location with an unknown amount of money.

KPD says this is an isolated incident, and there are no known threats to the community at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case, #22-11422, is asked to call non-emergency dispatch with more information. You can also leave an anonymous tip here.

